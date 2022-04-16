Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.66 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $13.66 million and $872,137.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,328.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.95 or 0.07525671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00275107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00844307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00587268 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00357097 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

