Guggenheim Begins Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Well by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

