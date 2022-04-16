Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Halma stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

