Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

