Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

TSE HDI opened at C$34.41 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.25.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.0541283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.14.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

