Head to Head Analysis: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Equinix 0 6 11 1 2.72

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $853.12, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 3.11 -$20.35 million ($0.09) -114.65 Equinix $6.64 billion 10.05 $500.19 million $5.54 132.72

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Group pays out -344.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 223.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -2.80% -0.45% -0.24% Equinix 7.54% 6.65% 2.56%

Summary

Equinix beats Paramount Group on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

