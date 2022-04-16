Head-To-Head Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,155.23%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 439.85%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Renovacor.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -241.30% -130.30% Renovacor N/A -71.02% -11.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million ($0.86) -0.28 Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Summary

Renovacor beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a preclinical stage gene-therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of gene therapies for diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the Bcl2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) gene. The company's lead product candidate, REN-001, is a recombinant AAV9-based gene therapy to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It focuses on the treatment of BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy or BAG3 DCM, a heritable rare disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

