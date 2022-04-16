Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

HL opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,194,846 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

