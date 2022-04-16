Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

