Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 226,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.58. 2,351,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

