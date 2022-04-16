HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Lowered to $55.00 at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $910.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.