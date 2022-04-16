Honest (HNST) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Honest has a market cap of $1.78 million and $200,152.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.02 or 0.07491563 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.09 or 0.99813802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041738 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

