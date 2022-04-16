Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0629 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $97,966.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.84 or 0.07502887 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.66 or 0.99743727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050734 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

