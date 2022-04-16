Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0633 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $95,167.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.41 or 0.07482966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.83 or 0.99812523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041348 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

