Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Market Cap Tops $28.54 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.96 or 0.07479729 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,489.78 or 0.99821018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041534 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

