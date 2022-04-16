Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

