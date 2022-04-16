HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,920. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $19.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,973. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.78.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

