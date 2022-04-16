Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

