Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

