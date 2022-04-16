Huobi BTC Trading 5% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $653,827.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $40,365.86 or 0.99803947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.51 or 0.07492878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.67 or 0.99927105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042196 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

