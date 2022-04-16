Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.53 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00023254 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $36.53 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,075,747 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

