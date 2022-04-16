ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $277.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.04. 243,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04. ICON Public has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

