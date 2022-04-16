Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.03 or 0.07494356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.28 or 0.99831723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00050293 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

