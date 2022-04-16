II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

