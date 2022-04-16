Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $196.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

