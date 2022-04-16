Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 907.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,524. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

