Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ILKAF opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

