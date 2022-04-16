IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. IMAC updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. IMAC has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

