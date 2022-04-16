IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,872.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,715.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.82) to GBX 1,845 ($24.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.59) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. IMI has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

