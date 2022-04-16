Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.41. Immutep shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 146,176 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMP. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Immutep by 588.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

