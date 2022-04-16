Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00. The stock traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 538882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

