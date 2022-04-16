INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 688 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,066,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.
  • On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $747.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

