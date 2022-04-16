Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

