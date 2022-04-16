InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IHT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

