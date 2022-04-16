Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £151.90 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 49 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($197.94).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($192.03).

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott bought 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($199.66).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 296 ($3.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 354.88.

AJB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397 ($5.17).

About AJ Bell (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.