Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $18,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,234.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $16,705.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

