Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 784,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,189. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last 90 days.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

