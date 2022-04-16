Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $396,087.47 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $396,087.47 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,537,474 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

