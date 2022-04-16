Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 89.1% in March

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the March 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.8 days.

Shares of Intact Financial stock remained flat at $$145.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

