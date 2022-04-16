Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 805,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

