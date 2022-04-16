Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Up 3.7%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 215,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 70,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).
The stock has a market capitalization of £36.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.71.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)
