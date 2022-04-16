Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

INLX remained flat at $$6.08 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

