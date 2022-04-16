Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.16. 70,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

