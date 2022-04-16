Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. 3,977,452 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

