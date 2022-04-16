Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,640 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. 3,085,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,279. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

