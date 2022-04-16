Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,709,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NVTA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,677. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

