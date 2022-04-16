Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,030 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

WMB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.