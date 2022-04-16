Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 924 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,829,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,955,212. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.86. The company has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

