Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 788,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,070,000 after buying an additional 77,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,225,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 86,420 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,842,000 after buying an additional 112,046 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. 627,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

