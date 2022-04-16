Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

UNP stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

